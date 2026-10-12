Never tried breadfruit? Start with these dishes
What's the story
Breadfruit, a staple in many tropical regions, is becoming increasingly popular for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This unique fruit can be prepared in various ways, offering a delightful culinary experience. Here are five breadfruit dishes that highlight the fruit's potential and offer something new for adventurous eaters. Each dish showcases different preparation methods, making breadfruit an exciting ingredient to explore.
Dish 1
Breadfruit curry delight
Breadfruit curry is a flavorful dish where the fruit is cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
The creamy texture of the breadfruit absorbs the spices well, resulting in a rich and aromatic curry.
Usually served with rice or flatbread, this dish is perfect for those who love bold flavors and hearty meals.
Dish 2
Crispy breadfruit chips
For a crunchy snack option, breadfruit chips are an excellent choice.
Thinly sliced breadfruit is fried or baked until crispy, and seasoned with salt or other spices.
These chips make for an addictive alternative to regular potato chips and can be enjoyed on their own or with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 3
Mashed breadfruit comfort food
Similar to mashed potatoes, mashed breadfruit makes for a comforting side dish that pairs well with various main courses.
The cooked breadfruit is mashed until smooth and creamy and can be flavored with butter, garlic, or herbs for added taste.
This simple yet satisfying dish highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit.
Dish 4
Grilled breadfruit skewers
Grilled breadfruit skewers are perfect for outdoor gatherings or barbecues.
The chunks of breadfruit are marinated in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs before being threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection.
The smoky flavor enhances the subtle sweetness of the fruit, making it an enjoyable treat.
Dish 5
Breadfruit fritters appetizer
Breadfruit fritters make for a delicious appetizer or side dish.
Grated breadfruit is mixed with flour, spices, and herbs before being shaped into patties and fried until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect when served hot with dipping sauces like chutney or salsa verde.