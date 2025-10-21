Thick hairstyling 101: 5 must-try looks

Managing thick hair can be quite a task, particularly when you're short on time. But, with the right hairstyles, you can keep your hair looking great without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are some low-maintenance hairstyles that are perfect for thick hair, ideal for busy mornings or those who prefer a more relaxed approach to styling. Each style is easy to achieve and maintain, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Tip 1 The classic ponytail The classic ponytail is a go-to option for many with thick hair. It keeps your hair off your face and neck while looking polished. Simply gather your hair at the desired height and secure it with an elastic band. For added volume, you can tease the crown before tying it up. This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.

Tip 2 Braided half-up style A braided half-up style gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair down, while neatly tying back a section. Just take two small sections from the front on either side, and braid them towards the back of your head, securing them together with a clip or band. This way, you get a stylish look without having to deal with all your thick locks at once.

Tip 3 Messy bun delight The messy bun is perfect for those days when you want an effortless yet chic look. Simply twist all your hair into a loose bun at the top or nape of your neck and secure it with pins or an elastic band. Let a few strands fall naturally around your face for an added touch of elegance.

Tip 4 Low twisted bun elegance For those who want something more sophisticated but still easy to do, the low twisted bun is perfect. Start by twisting sections of hair from either side towards the back before pinning them into place at the nape of your neck. This style keeps thick hair neatly tucked away while adding an element of sophistication.