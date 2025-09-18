Machu Picchu at risk of losing 'wonder' status: Here's why 

Peru 's Machu Picchu, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World since 2007, is facing a crisis. The New7Wonders project, which organized the global vote that led to its selection, has warned that the site could lose its "credibility" as a wonder. This comes amid concerns over overtourism, inadequate conservation measures and social conflicts in recent years.

Urgent action New7Wonders calls for immediate action from Peru's decision-makers The New7Wonders project has called for immediate action from Peru's "key decision-makers." The organization says these officials have been presented with proposals for a strategic transformation plan for Machu Picchu. The group stated that the designation implied a shared commitment to conserving and responsibly managing the site, as well as implementing international preservation and management standards.

Official response Peru's Ministry of Culture responds Peru's Ministry of Culture has not directly responded to the New7Wonders statement. However, it did say on X that UNESCO is "the only competent body to promote the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage." The ministry also stressed that the "preservation and protection" of Machu Picchu "is not being violated" and isn't on UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger.

Transportation issues Protests over transportation concessions have left travelers stranded Protests over transportation concessions have recently left thousands of travelers stranded around Machu Picchu. The unrest started in early September over control of the concession for the route to the sanctuary. The situation worsened when Cusco residents blocked train tracks leading to the site, stranding hundreds of tourists who were forced to leave on foot amid protests by locals.