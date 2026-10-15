This is an interesting way to reuse bottle caps
What's the story
African musical instruments are famous for their unique sounds and cultural significance. Using recycled bottle caps, you can make some of these instruments, sustainably. Not only does this practice promote creativity, but it also encourages environmental responsibility. By repurposing everyday items, you can make traditional African instruments without spending a fortune. Here are some insights into making these instruments using recycled materials.
#1
Creating a traditional kalimba
A kalimba is a thumb piano that produces soothing sounds.
To make your own kalimba with bottle caps, you need a wooden board as the base.
Attach bottle caps to the board with nails or screws, spacing them evenly to ensure proper tuning.
The number of bottle caps used will determine the number of notes your kalimba can play.
#2
Crafting an authentic shekere
The shekere is a percussion instrument made from gourd and beads.
To create a similar instrument with bottle caps, first collect a sturdy container like a plastic bottle or tin can.
String some bottle caps around it tightly, so that they do not move.
This will mimic the sound produced by traditional shekeres when shaken.
#3
Making a unique mbira
The mbira is another popular African instrument that has metal tines attached to a wooden soundboard.
For your version, use flat metal pieces or old keys as tines, and attach them onto a wooden base using screws or glue.
Ensure each tine is of different lengths for varied pitch production.
#4
Designing an innovative balafon
A balafon is similar to a xylophone with wooden bars placed over resonators.
You can use recycled bottle caps as resonators by placing them under wooden bars made from scrap wood like pallets or branches.
The bars should be cut into different lengths according to desired notes before securing them over the caps with strings or wire ties.