Overrated islands in the Maldives you may want to skip
What's the story
The Maldives is famous for its beautiful islands and luxurious resorts, but not all islands are worth the hype. Some islands may not give you the authentic experience you expect. From crowded tourist spots to expensive resorts with little to offer, here are five such overrated islands in the Maldives that may not be worth your time and money.
#1
Overcrowded Malé
Malé, the capital city, is often visited by tourists hoping to soak in the local culture.
However, the island is extremely crowded and lacks the serene beaches that most people associate with the Maldives.
The hustle and bustle of city life can be overwhelming for those looking for a peaceful getaway.
While it has some cultural sites, it may not be the ideal place for those seeking relaxation.
#2
Expensive Hulhumalé
Hulhumalé is a reclaimed island close to Malé, but it has become famous for its high prices and limited activities.
Though it has some nice beaches, they do not match the natural beauty of other Maldivian islands.
The island is mostly frequented by transit passengers or those on a budget, but it can be costly, considering what it offers.
#3
Limited appeal of Maafushi
Maafushi has become popular among budget travelers looking for cheaper accommodation options than luxury resorts.
However, this island can get very crowded during peak seasons, with tourists flocking to its small area.
While it offers water sports and excursions, it lacks the exclusivity and tranquility that many associate with Maldivian vacations.
#4
Tourist trap: Thulusdhoo
Thulusdhoo is famous for its surf breaks, but it is also known for being a tourist trap.
The island is home to a number of guesthouses catering to surfers, but not much else.
The local culture can be lost among tourists who come mainly for surfing rather than experiencing authentic Maldivian life.
#5
Limited luxury on Dhigurah
Dhigurah is famous for its long, sandy beaches and laid-back vibe, but it lacks luxury amenities that many expect from a Maldivian holiday.
While the island is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option, it may not be ideal for those seeking high-end experiences or sophisticated dining options.