Look stylish with these ponytail hairstyles
What's the story
Ponytails are one of those versatile hairstyles that you can wear for any occasion.
They provide a simple but elegant look that goes well for both casual and formal events.
With a few creative twists, you can reinvent the classic ponytail to something unique and attention-grabbing.
Here are five different ponytail variations that will add pizzazz to your style without requiring much effort or time.
Braided twist
Braided ponytail elegance
The braided ponytail marries the ease of a ponytail with the elaborate styling of braids.
Section off a little hair from the top, braid it and then add it to your main ponytail.
This style adds the element of texture and interest, making it ideal for daily use as well as special occasions.
Volume boost
High volume ponytail
A high volume ponytail is ideal for those looking to add some drama to their hairstyle.
Tease the crown area to create volume and then gather your hair into a high ponytail.
Secure it tightly with an elastic band, making sure the teased section stays voluminous for an impactful look.
Side twist
Twisted side ponytail
The twisted side ponytail gives an asymmetrical look that is chic and modern at the same time.
For this, part your hair from one side and twist sections from either side towards the back, before tying them together into a low side ponytail.
This would look great for casual outings or more laid back settings.
Bubble effect
Bubble ponytail fun
A mix of playfulness and elegance, the bubble ponytail starts with tying your hair into a normal mid-height ponytail.
Add more elastic bands through the length, keeping them evenly spaced to get the signature "bubbles."
For every portion between the elastics, pull lightly to give volume to the hair, making it look appealing and fun to the regular ponytail style.
Sleek finish
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail screams sophistication without putting too much time into getting ready every day.
Smooth down any flyaways with gel or serum before you gather all strands neatly at nape level.
Secure tightly with an elastic band so everything stays put through whatever comes up on busy days ahead.