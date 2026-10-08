Microfinance in India: 5 loan options for women entrepreneurs
What's the story
Microfinance has emerged as a powerful tool to empower women in India, providing them with the financial resources to start their own businesses. These loans are designed to help women overcome economic barriers and contribute to their families and communities. Here are five popular microfinance loan options that have proven to be effective for women entrepreneurs in India.
SHG loans
Self-help group loans
Self-help group (SHG) loans have been a game-changer for women in rural India.
In SHGs, a group of women pool their savings and lend to each other at a low interest rate.
This not only gives them access to credit but also promotes savings habits and financial literacy.
SHG loans are usually small, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, making them ideal for starting small businesses.
MFI loans
Microfinance institution loans
Microfinance institutions (MFIs) provide small loans to those who do not have access to traditional banking services.
These loans are usually between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh, depending on the business plan and repayment capacity.
MFIs also provide training and support services, which help women manage their businesses better.
The interest rates are usually between 20% and 30%, which is lower than informal moneylenders.
Subsidized loans
Government-backed schemes
The Indian government has also rolled out various subsidized loan schemes for women entrepreneurs.
These schemes provide loans at reduced interest rates, sometimes as low as 4%, with a loan amount of up to ₹1 lakh or more, depending on the project type.
The schemes also provide collateral-free loans, thereby encouraging more women to apply.
P2P lending
Peer-to-peer lending platforms
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms connect borrowers directly with individual lenders through online platforms.
These platforms allow women entrepreneurs to raise funds for their businesses without going through banks or MFIs.
Loan amounts vary from ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh, depending on the borrower's profile and project viability.
Interest rates range from 12% to 24%, depending on risk assessment.
CDFIs
Community Development Finance Institutions
Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs) focus on providing financial services in underserved communities, including women entrepreneurs in India.
CDFIs provide tailored loan products that fit the specific needs of local businesses, such as flexible repayment terms, and lower collateral requirements compared to traditional banks.
Loan amounts can go up to ₹10 lakh or more, depending on business potential assessed by the institution itself.