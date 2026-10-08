Microfinance in India: 5 loan options for women entrepreneurs

Self-help group (SHG) loans have been a game-changer for women in rural India.

In SHGs, a group of women pool their savings and lend to each other at a low interest rate.

This not only gives them access to credit but also promotes savings habits and financial literacy.

SHG loans are usually small, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, making them ideal for starting small businesses.