5 timeless updos every simple hairstyle lover should try
What's the story
Minimalist hairstyles are all about simplicity and elegance, and they never go out of style. These timeless updos are perfect for those who want to look chic without putting in too much effort. Be it a casual day or a formal occasion, these minimalist styles can be easily achieved and maintained. Here are five classic updos that embody minimalist beauty, and how you can achieve them.
#1
The sleek bun
The sleek bun is a favorite for its polished look and simplicity.
To achieve this style, start with straightened hair for a smooth base.
Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck or higher, depending on your preference, and secure it with an elastic band.
Use a little gel or mousse to tame any flyaways and create a refined finish.
This bun is perfect for both professional settings and elegant events.
#2
The low chignon
The low chignon is another elegant option that screams sophistication.
For this, pull your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail loosely around itself until it forms a knot, then secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style works well with medium to long hair, and can be accessorized with simple hairpins or combs for added flair.
#3
The twisted updo
The twisted updo adds a little texture to the minimalism by twisting sections of hair before pinning them up.
Start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on your preference.
Take small sections from either side of the parting, twist them towards the back of your head separately, and pin them in place as you go along, until all sections are secured together into one cohesive look.
#4
The braided bun
The braided bun adds an intricate touch without compromising on simplicity.
Start by braiding two small sections from either side of your head toward the back.
Secure them together into one ponytail with an elastic band.
Twist this ponytail around itself tightly enough so that it forms a neat bun shape.
Secure any loose ends with bobby pins, if required.
This style is ideal for those looking for understated elegance.
#5
The half-up top knot
The half-up top knot gives you the best of both worlds, keeping some hair down while tying part of it up high on the head.
This creates volume at the crown area.
It is ideal for casual outings, as well as more formal occasions, depending on how you accessorize it.
Use clips or bands, if desired, to keep things neat throughout the day.