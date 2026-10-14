Mohanthal: How to make this Gujarati sweet at home
What's the story
Mohanthal is a traditional Gujarati sweet dish that is prepared using gram flour, ghee, and sugar. Famous for its rich taste and crumbly texture, this dish is a must-have in many festivals and special occasions. Its simplicity in preparation and deliciousness make it a favorite among many. Mohanthal is not just a treat for the taste buds but also a glimpse into the culinary traditions of Gujarat.
#1
Ingredients for authentic Mohanthal
To prepare authentic mohanthal, you need gram flour (besan), ghee, sugar, milk, cardamom powder, and nuts (like almonds or pistachios).
The quality of ingredients is important to get the perfect texture and taste.
The ghee should be pure to get the rich flavor that mohanthal is known for.
#2
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by roasting gram flour in ghee until it turns golden brown.
In another pan, prepare sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water and adding milk to it.
Slowly add this syrup to the roasted gram flour while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Add cardamom powder for flavoring, and garnish with chopped nuts before letting it cool.
#3
Tips for perfect texture
Achieving the right texture is key to making perfect mohanthal.
Make sure you roast the gram flour well to get rid of the raw smell, but don't burn it.
The sugar syrup should be of one-string consistency before adding it to the flour mixture. This ensures that mohanthal sets perfectly without being too dry or too moist.
#4
Serving suggestions and variations
Mohanthal can be served as a dessert or snack with tea or coffee.
You can also experiment by adding different nuts or even saffron for added flavor.
Some people like to add khoya or milk powder for richness, while others keep it simple with just basic ingredients for authenticity.