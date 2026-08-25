Cooking with lotus stem? Give it a spicy twist
What's the story
Lotus stem, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many cuisines. During the monsoon season, its unique texture and flavor can be transformed into delightful dishes. Here are five spicy lotus stem recipes that bring out the best of this aquatic plant. Each recipe offers a different taste experience, perfect for those looking to enjoy something new during the rainy days.
Dish 1
Spicy lotus stem stir-fry
A quick and easy way to enjoy lotus stem is by making a stir-fry.
Slice the lotus stem into thin rounds, and saute them with garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Add soy sauce and a pinch of salt for flavor.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles and can be prepared in under 20 minutes.
Dish 2
Lotus stem curry delight
For those who love curries, lotus stem curry is an excellent choice.
Cook sliced lotus stems in a mixture of onions, tomatoes, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and coriander powder. Let it simmer until the flavors meld together.
Serve this curry hot with roti or rice for a comforting meal on rainy days.
Dish 3
Crispy lotus stem chips
Lotus stem chips make for an excellent snack option during monsoons.
Slice the lotus stem thinly and deep-fry until golden brown.
Sprinkle with chili powder and salt while they are still hot for added flavor.
These crispy chips can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to other dishes.
Dish 4
Tangy lotus stem pickle
A tangy pickle made from lotus stems adds zest to any meal.
Boil sliced lotus stems until tender but firm. Then mix them with vinegar, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, and red chili powder.
Let the mixture sit for a few days before consuming it for best results.
Dish 5
Sweet-spicy lotus stem chutney
Sweet-spicy chutney prepared from lotus stems adds an interesting twist to traditional chutneys.
Cook sliced lotus stems with jaggery, tamarind paste, and spices like cumin and black pepper. Blend it into a smooth paste.
This chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras, giving a sweet-spicy kick to your monsoon meals.