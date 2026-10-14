5 nutrient-rich tubers to add to your daily diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings a host of health issues. Adding certain supertubers to your diet can help you stay healthy during this season. These nutrient-rich tubers are not just easy to find, but also offer a range of health benefits. From boosting immunity to aiding digestion, these monsoon supertubers can be a great addition to your meals.
#1
Sweet potatoes: A nutrient powerhouse
Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins A and C, which are essential for boosting immunity.
They are also rich in fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps your gut healthy.
Sweet potatoes can be roasted or boiled and added to various dishes, like soups or stews.
Their natural sweetness makes them a versatile ingredient that goes well with both savory and sweet recipes.
#2
Yam: Rich in antioxidants
Yam is another tuber that is rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.
It is also a good source of potassium, which is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.
Yams can be boiled or mashed and eaten as a side dish, or added to curries for an extra nutritional boost.
#3
Cassava: Gluten-free alternative
Cassava is a staple food in many parts of the world and serves as a great gluten-free alternative to wheat-based products.
It is rich in carbohydrates, providing energy during the damp monsoon days.
Cassava flour can be used for baking bread or pancakes, while boiled cassava makes for a filling snack when seasoned with spices.
#4
Taro root: Digestive aid
Taro root is known for its digestive benefits due to its high fiber content.
It helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation problems, common during monsoons due to humidity changes affecting our diet patterns.
Taro root can be cooked like potatoes; it absorbs flavors well when added into soups or curries.
#5
Colocasia: Heart-healthy benefits
Colocasia has heart-healthy potassium, which regulates blood pressure and prevents hypertension, especially during monsoon humidity.
Its high fiber content also promotes digestion, reducing bloating and discomfort from seasonal dietary changes.
Colocasia is versatile, used in various dishes like curries, chips, and fries, and is easily available in local markets across India.