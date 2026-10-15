5 hearty stews to make with red lentil sprouts

This stew is a perfect mix of spices and the earthy flavor of red lentil sprouts.

To make it, saute onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft. Add cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and chili powder for heat.

Stir in chopped tomatoes and let it cook until they soften. Add red lentil sprouts with vegetable broth and simmer until the sprouts are tender.