5 hearty stews to make with red lentil sprouts
What's the story
Red lentil sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrition and a great ingredient for hearty stews. These sprouts are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for those looking for healthy meal options. During the rainy season, these stews can be a comforting and nourishing meal. Here are five red lentil sprout stew recipes that you can easily prepare at home.
Dish 1
Spicy red lentil sprout stew
This stew is a perfect mix of spices and the earthy flavor of red lentil sprouts.
To make it, saute onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft. Add cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and chili powder for heat.
Stir in chopped tomatoes and let it cook until they soften. Add red lentil sprouts with vegetable broth and simmer until the sprouts are tender.
Dish 2
Coconut curry red lentil sprout stew
For a creamy twist, try this coconut curry stew.
Start by sauteing onions with mustard seeds and curry leaves until fragrant.
Add diced potatoes or carrots for texture. Pour in coconut milk, along with vegetable broth, for richness.
Mix in red lentil sprouts and let them cook slowly so they absorb all the flavors of the spices.
Dish 3
Tomato basil red lentil sprout stew
This stew combines fresh basil with tomatoes for an aromatic experience.
Begin by cooking chopped onions in olive oil until golden brown.
Add minced garlic, followed by diced tomatoes and fresh basil leaves.
Season with salt and pepper before adding red lentil sprouts, along with vegetable stock, to create depth of flavor as it simmers gently.
Dish 4
Lemon herb red lentil sprout stew
This light yet flavorful option uses lemon zest and herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Saute onions in olive oil before adding minced garlic cloves, followed by diced carrots or celery sticks if desired.
Then mix in vegetable broth along with rinsed lentils, allowing them time to soften under low heat conditions.
Finish off by squeezing lemon juice over the top just before serving, enhancing the overall taste profile significantly.
Dish 5
Smoky paprika red lentil sprout stew
This recipe has a smoky flavor from the paprika.
Start by sauteing onions with smoked paprika, garlic, and bell peppers.
Add vegetable broth and red lentil sprouts. Simmer until the sprouts are tender.
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.