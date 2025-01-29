Try these quick Indian coffee recipes for wakeful mornings
What's the story
Most people can't start their day without a cup of coffee, but adding traditional Indian spices to your morning brew can turn it into an aromatic masterpiece.
This won't just wake you up, it'll kick-start your senses too.
Discover these simple and delicious spiced Indian coffee recipes to add some flavor to your morning routine.
Cardamom kick
Spice it up with cardamom
Adding a dash of cardamom to your coffee is the easiest way to take it from basic to brilliant.
To create this, simply crush two cardamom pods and add them to your coffee grounds before brewing.
This technique infuses the coffee with a delicate yet unmistakable flavor that's both invigorating and soothing.
It's a hassle-free upgrade to your morning cup that takes mere seconds but transforms the taste experience.
Ginger zest
Ginger-infused morning brew
If you like your morning coffee with a little extra spice, try adding ginger!
Simply grate half an inch of fresh ginger and boil it in water for two minutes before adding your coffee grounds or instant coffee.
This not only adds a deliciously spicy kick to your drink, but ginger also boasts a plethora of health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties, and it helps in digestion.
Cinnamon twist
Cinnamon swirl coffee delight
Cinnamon is coffee's best friend, providing a sweet warmth that's especially comforting on cold mornings.
Simply add a quarter teaspoon of ground cinnamon to your coffee grounds before brewing.
You can also sprinkle it on your already-made cup to instantly elevate the flavor.
This not only creates a delicious taste but also fills your kitchen with a welcoming aroma.
Saffron elegance
The luxe saffron experience
For those mornings when you crave a touch of luxury, saffron-infused coffee hits the spot.
Yes, saffron is expensive, but its distinct flavor and aroma transform your regular cup of joe into a moment of pure indulgence.
Simply infuse three strands of saffron per cup in hot water (add sugar if you like) for five minutes, then add your brewed coffee.
Nutmeg glow
Nutmeg's subtle warmth
Nutmeg has a subtly sweet and nutty flavor that beautifully balances the bitterness of strong brewed or espresso-style coffees.
Simply grate a pinch of fresh nutmeg over your prepared cup of joe for a discreet but delightful change in flavor profile.
This spice not only adds taste but also infuses warmth into every sip, making it ideal for kick-starting chilly mornings with a touch of coziness.