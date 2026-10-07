5 tasty ways to cook with mung beans
What's the story
Mung beans, a staple in many cuisines, are packed with nutrients and versatile enough to be used in a variety of dishes. These tiny legumes are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins. They can be transformed into delicious meals that cater to different taste preferences. Here are five unique mung bean dishes that highlight the versatility of this humble ingredient.
Dish 1
Mung bean pancakes with vegetables
Mung bean pancakes are a popular dish in many Asian countries.
Made from ground mung beans mixed with water and vegetables like carrots and spinach, these pancakes are nutritious and filling.
The mixture is pan-fried until golden brown, giving a crispy texture on the outside and soft inside.
Served with soy sauce or a spicy dipping sauce, they make for a delightful snack or appetizer.
Dish 2
Spicy mung bean curry
Spicy mung bean curry is an aromatic dish that combines mung beans with a medley of spices, like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder.
Cooked slowly to allow the flavors to meld together, this curry is rich in taste and comforting.
It goes well with rice or flatbreads, like naan or roti, making it a hearty meal option for those who enjoy bold flavors.
Dish 3
Sweet mung bean soup
Sweet mung bean soup is a traditional dessert in many cultures.
Prepared by simmering mung beans with sugar and coconut milk until creamy, this dish has a natural sweetness from the beans themselves.
Often garnished with pandan leaves for added aroma, this soup can be enjoyed warm or chilled, depending on personal preference.
Dish 4
Mung bean salad with herbs
A refreshing mung bean salad combines cooked mung beans with fresh herbs like cilantro or mint for an added burst of flavor.
Tossed together with lime juice and olive oil dressing, this salad makes for an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
It highlights the natural taste of the beans while adding freshness from the herbs.
Dish 5
Crispy mung bean fritters
Crispy fritters made from ground mung beans, mixed with onions, garlic, and spices, create a savory snack perfect for any occasion.
Deep-fried until golden brown, these fritters are crunchy on the outside but tender on the inside.
They are best served hot with chutney or yogurt dip, making them an irresistible treat for any gathering.