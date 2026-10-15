The secret to soft and crispy homemade aloo parathas
What's the story
Aloo paratha, a quintessential North Indian breakfast, is a stuffed flatbread made with potatoes and spices. It is a staple in many households and street food stalls, loved for its simplicity and taste. The dish is usually served with butter, curd, or pickles, making it a complete meal. Its popularity is so widespread that it can be found in various avatars across India.
#1
The perfect aloo filling
The key to a delicious aloo paratha is the filling.
Boiled potatoes are mashed and mixed with spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, garam masala, and green chilies.
Some even add peas or grated carrots for extra texture.
The mixture should be well-seasoned, but not overpowering, so that the flavor of the potato shines through.
#2
Rolling out the dough
Once the filling is ready, knead a soft dough with whole wheat flour.
Divide both the dough and filling into equal portions.
Roll out each portion into small discs before stuffing them with the potato mixture.
Carefully seal the edges, and roll out gently into flatbreads without breaking them.
#3
Cooking techniques for best results
Traditionally, aloo parathas are cooked on a tava or griddle over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
Generously apply ghee or oil while cooking to get crisp edges and soft interiors.
Some prefer baking or air-frying as healthier alternatives, without compromising much on taste.
#4
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Aloo parathas taste best when served with fresh curd or yogurt, which helps balance the spices in the potato filling.
Tangy pickles add an extra kick and make each bite more flavorful.
You can also serve them with a fresh salad of onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes for added crunch and freshness.
These simple accompaniments complement the warm, stuffed flatbreads and make them a wholesome and satisfying meal enjoyed in many parts of India.