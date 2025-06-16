What's the story

Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has inspired many with his insights into the universe.

For those looking to explore astronomy further, Tyson's recommended books will provide you with valuable knowledge and perspectives.

Covering various aspects of astronomy and astrophysics, these books will give you a solid foundation in the field.

Here are some of the top books suggested by Neil deGrasse Tyson that can guide budding astronomers on their journey.