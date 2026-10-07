5 unique museums to visit in the Netherlands
What's the story
The Netherlands is home to some of the most unique museums that give a peek into the quirky side of Dutch culture. These museums, unlike the traditional ones, provide visitors with an opportunity to explore oddities and eccentricities that make the Netherlands so unique. From the world's largest collection of broken umbrellas to a museum dedicated to cats, these places are sure to offer a memorable experience.
#1
Museum of Broken Relationships
The Museum of Broken Relationships in Amsterdam is dedicated to failed relationships through personal objects and stories.
This unique museum displays items donated by people from all over the world, each accompanied by a narrative detailing its significance.
The exhibits are both poignant and humorous, giving visitors an insight into human emotions and connections.
It was founded by Olinka Vistica and Drazen Grubisic after their own relationship ended.
#2
Cat Cabinet: A feline lover's paradise
Located in Amsterdam, the Cat Cabinet is a museum dedicated to all things feline.
Housed in a beautiful canal house, it displays paintings, sculptures, and other artifacts celebrating cats throughout history and art.
The collection features works from famous artists like Rembrandt and Picasso, who had a special fondness for cats.
This museum is a must-visit for cat lovers and art enthusiasts alike.
#3
Micropia: The invisible world
Micropia in Amsterdam is the world's only museum dedicated to microbes. It highlights these tiny organisms that are all around us but invisible to the naked eye.
Through interactive exhibits and displays, visitors can learn about the role of microbes in our lives, ecosystems, and health.
The museum makes complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging for all ages.
#4
Electric Ladyland: A neon art experience
Electric Ladyland in Amsterdam is an immersive experience dedicated to fluorescent art and materials.
The museum features a collection of works that glow under ultraviolet light, creating a mesmerizing visual effect.
Visitors can explore the interactive exhibits while learning about the science behind fluorescence.
The museum also offers guided tours that delve into the history of this art form.
#5
Dutch Cheese Museum: A cheesy adventure
Located in Alkmaar, the Dutch Cheese Museum celebrates one of the Netherlands' most famous exports: cheese.
The museum takes you through the history of cheese production in the country, with interactive displays and tastings of different varieties of Dutch cheese.
Visitors can learn about traditional methods used by local farmers while enjoying samples of Edam or Gouda cheeses.