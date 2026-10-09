Hungry at work? Pack these easy snacks
What's the story
Starting a new job can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. One of the biggest challenges is figuring out what to eat during those busy workdays. Healthy snacks can keep your energy levels up and help you stay focused throughout the day. Here are five easy-to-prepare snacks that are perfect for beginners in the office, keeping it simple and nutritious.
Snack 1
Fresh fruit medley
A fresh fruit medley is an easy snack to prepare and carry to work.
Just mix some seasonal fruits, like apples, bananas, and berries, in a small container.
These fruits are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, giving you a natural energy boost without added sugars.
They are also hydrating, which helps keep you alert during long hours at your desk.
Snack 2
Yogurt parfait
A yogurt parfait is another simple, yet nutritious option.
Layer some plain yogurt with granola and sliced fruits like strawberries or peaches in a jar.
This snack is rich in protein and probiotics, which promote digestive health.
The combination of creamy yogurt and crunchy granola makes it satisfying while providing essential nutrients to keep you energized.
Snack 3
Nut butter on whole grain toast
For a more filling option, spread almond or peanut butter on whole grain toast.
This snack gives you healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which keep you feeling full for longer.
You can even add some banana slices or a drizzle of honey for extra flavor without compromising on nutrition.
Snack 4
Veggie sticks with hummus
Veggie sticks with hummus make for a crunchy, creamy combo that is hard to resist.
Slice up carrots, celery, or bell peppers, and dip them in hummus for a refreshing snack loaded with vitamins A and C, along with plant-based protein from the chickpeas in hummus.
Snack 5
Trail mix delight
Trail mix is an ideal grab-and-go snack that requires no preparation time at all!
Just mix nuts like almonds or walnuts with dried fruits such as raisins or cranberries for natural sweetness.
Add seeds, like sunflower seeds, for extra crunchiness if you want!
This mix provides healthy fats, along with fiber-rich carbohydrates, making it an ideal option when hunger strikes between meetings.