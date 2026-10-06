New Zealand's most breathtaking glaciers: A list
What's the story
New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning glaciers in the world, making them a must-visit for every adventure lover. The glaciers provide a unique opportunity to explore icy terrains and witness nature's grandeur up close. From hiking to guided tours, these natural wonders promise unforgettable experiences. Here are five of New Zealand's most breathtaking glaciers that you should add to your travel list.
#1
Franz Josef Glacier: A must-visit
Franz Josef Glacier is one of the most accessible glaciers in New Zealand.
Located in Westland Tai Poutini National Park, it offers guided walks and helicopter tours for visitors.
The glacier stretches over 12 kilometers and descends from the Southern Alps to temperate rainforests.
Its unique location allows adventurers to experience both ice and lush greenery within a short distance.
#2
Fox Glacier: A photographer's paradise
Fox Glacier is famous for its stunning beauty and photographic opportunities.
It is also located close to Franz Josef Glacier, making it an ideal destination for those looking to explore multiple glaciers in a single trip.
The glacier extends over 13 kilometers and offers guided tours that allow visitors to walk on ice formations and witness breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
#3
Tasman Glacier: New Zealand's largest glacier
Tasman Glacier is New Zealand's largest glacier, extending over 27 kilometers in length.
Situated in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, it provides stunning views of Mount Cook and other peaks of the Southern Alps.
Visitors can take boat tours on the glacial lake or join hiking expeditions that offer panoramic views of this massive ice formation.
#4
Rob Roy Glacier: A hidden gem
Rob Roy Glacier is a hidden gem located in Mount Aspiring National Park.
Accessible via a moderate hiking trail through lush forests and alpine meadows, this glacier offers stunning views without the crowds of other popular destinations.
The trail culminates at a viewpoint overlooking the glacier, surrounded by towering peaks and cascading waterfalls.
#5
Tasman Valley: A unique landscape
Tasman Valley provides a unique landscape with stunning views of Tasman Glacier from various vantage points along its trails.
The valley also has several lookout points where visitors can see icebergs floating in glacial lakes or take part in guided walks through this rugged terrain.
This area is perfect for those looking for solitude amid stunning natural beauty.