Top destinations for stargazing in India: A list

India's regions make perfect destinations for night hikes and stargazing, attracting adventurers from all over the world. These destinations provide clear skies and low light pollution, ideal for observing celestial wonders. They make for unique experiences for both amateur astronomers and those looking for nature's peace at night. Here are tips for planning your next adventure in India's stargazing-friendly regions.

#1 Ladakh's clear skies Ladakh's high-altitude desert and clear skies make it one of the best places to stargaze. The region's dry climate guarantees the least cloud cover, allowing you to see stars and planets in all their glory. Areas around Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley are popular where you can see the Milky Way in all its glory. Just make sure to acclimatize well, given the high altitude, before going for your hike.

#2 Spiti Valley's celestial views Spiti Valley provides stunning views of the night sky. The valley's remote location and sparse population ensures it has low levels of light pollution. The valley is also enveloped by towering mountains which form a dramatic backdrop as you look up at the constellations. Key Monastery is a popular place for both cultural exploration during the day and stargazing at night.

#3 Rann of Kutch's vast horizons The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat has vast open spaces that provide an ideal setting to enjoy an unhindered view of the sky. This salt marshland becomes a surreal landscape under moonlight or starry skies. The ideal time to visit is during winters when the temperature is cooler, making hiking comfortable while witnessing the wonders of the sky.