Norway's most overrated tourist spots: A list
What's the story
Norway is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, drawing millions of tourists every year. However, some of its popular tourist spots can be a bit overrated, crowded, and not worth the hype. If you are looking for a more authentic experience, you may want to skip these places. Here are some of Norway's overrated tourist spots, and what you can do instead.
Bergen
The crowded streets of Bergen
While Bergen is famous for its colorful wooden houses and scenic fjords, it can get extremely crowded during peak tourist seasons.
The streets are packed with tourists, making it hard to enjoy the place at leisure.
Instead of sticking to the beaten path, you can explore nearby villages or lesser-known coastal towns that offer similar charm, without the crowds.
Geirangerfjord
Overhyped Geirangerfjord views
Geirangerfjord is often touted as one of the most beautiful fjords in Norway, but it gets so many cruise ships that it can get pretty crowded.
The views are stunning, but not unlike what you would find in other less-visited fjords across Norway.
Consider visiting Sognefjord, or Naeroyfjord, for equally stunning views without the heavy footfall.
Fløibanen
Expensive rides on Floibanen funicular
The Floibanen Funicular in Bergen provides panoramic views of the city, but at a steep price of around NOK 100 per person for a round trip.
If you are looking to save some money, hike up Mount Floyen instead. The trail is free and offers equally stunning views of Bergen and its surroundings.
Aker Brygge
Tourist traps in Oslo's Aker Brygge
Aker Brygge in Oslo is famous for its waterfront dining and shopping experiences, but it can be quite expensive.
The area is filled with tourists looking for souvenirs or meals at inflated prices.
For a more authentic experience, head to Grunerlokka or Tjuvholmen, which offer unique shops and eateries without the touristy markups.
Lofoten Islands
Expensive stays at Lofoten Islands resorts
The Lofoten Islands are famous for their dramatic peaks and picturesque fishing villages, but staying at resorts here can be ridiculously expensive.
Accommodation prices during peak season can go as high as 3,000 NOK per night.
Consider camping or staying in nearby towns like Leknes or Svolvaer, where you can find more affordable options while still enjoying the islands' natural beauty.