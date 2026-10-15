You must visit these fjord villages in Norway
What's the story
Norway's fjord villages are a must-visit for anyone seeking a peaceful escape. These villages, set amid stunning landscapes of towering cliffs and deep blue waters, give you a taste of the traditional Scandinavian life. From hiking trails to local markets, each village has something unique to offer. You can explore the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Norway without the crowd of tourists.
Geirangerfjord
Exploring Geirangerfjord's beauty
Geirangerfjord is one of Norway's most famous fjords, thanks to its dramatic scenery and UNESCO World Heritage status.
The village of Geiranger serves as a gateway to this natural wonder. Visitors can take boat tours to see the Seven Sisters Waterfall and other iconic sights.
Hiking enthusiasts will enjoy trails that offer panoramic views of the fjord and surrounding mountains.
Aurlandsdalen
Discovering Aurlandsdalen Valley
Aurlandsdalen Valley, also known as Norway's Grand Canyon, is a hiker's paradise.
The valley connects Aurland with Laerdal over a 20-kilometer trail that takes you through lush forests, rivers, and waterfalls.
The trail is open from late June to early September, depending on snow conditions.
Along the way, hikers can find several cabins for rest.
Flam Railway
Experiencing Flam's railway journey
The Flam Railway is one of the most scenic train journeys in the world. It runs from Flam to Myrdal on a 20-kilometer route through mountains and valleys.
The journey takes about 50 minutes each way and offers breathtaking views of waterfalls and snow-capped peaks.
The railway operates year-round, but services may be limited in winter.
Undredal
Visiting Undredal's Stave Church
Undredal is famous for its stave church, which dates back to the 12th century.
This small village also offers opportunities for goat cheese tasting at local dairies, where traditional methods are still practiced today.
Visitors can also enjoy kayaking or taking guided tours around nearby attractions, like Borgund Stave Church or Sognefjord cruises.