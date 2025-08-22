Beetroot v/s sweet potato: Comparing their nutrition

Beetroot and sweet potato are two favorite root vegetables, both of which are extremely nutritious. Though both these root vegetables are colorful and versatile in dishes, they vary a lot in terms of nutrients. Here, we will look at the nutritional value of beetroot and sweet potato to compare their health benefits and help you choose wisely.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Beetroot is a folate powerhouse, offering 20% of daily recommended intake (100g). It also has vitamin C, though in lesser quantities than other veggies. Sweet potatoes shine with vitamin A from beta-carotene, offering over 400% of daily requirement (100g). They also have vitamins B6 and C, adding to overall health.

#2 Mineral richness analysis Both beetroot and sweet potato provide essential minerals but in different amounts. Beetroot has a good amount of manganese and potassium, which contribute to bone health and help in muscle function, respectively. Sweet potatoes also have a good amount of potassium but are distinguished with a higher amount of magnesium which contributes to nerve function and energy production.

#3 Fiber content insights Fiber plays an important role in keeping your gut healthy and both vegetables serve that purpose well. Beetroot has around two grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, which helps in digestion and keeping blood sugar levels in check. Sweet potatoes provide a bit more fiber (around three grams per 100 grams serving) keeping you full and helping with weight control.