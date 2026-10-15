How to make healthy and tasty oats dosa
What's the story
Oats dosa is a healthy breakfast option that combines the goodness of oats with the traditional South Indian dosa. This quick recipe is perfect for those looking for a nutritious start to the day without spending too much time in the kitchen. With its simple ingredients and easy preparation, oats dosa makes for a delicious and filling meal that can be enjoyed by anyone. Here is how you can prepare this wholesome dish.
#1
Ingredients for oats dosa
To prepare oats dosa, you will need rolled oats, rice flour, semolina, yogurt or buttermilk, water, salt, and oil for cooking.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens, and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates and proteins.
The oats give fiber, while the rice flour and semolina lend texture to the dosa.
#2
Preparing the batter
Start by grinding the rolled oats into a fine powder.
In a bowl, combine this oat flour with rice flour, and semolina.
Add yogurt or buttermilk to the mixture to make it slightly tangy.
Gradually add water until you get a smooth batter that is neither too thick nor too thin.
Add salt as per taste.
#3
Cooking the dosa
Heat a nonstick pan or tawa on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly in circular motions to form a thin layer.
Drizzle some oil around the edges of the dosa as it cooks.
Let it cook until golden brown on both sides before serving.
Tip 1
Tips for perfect oats dosa
To make perfect oats dosa, make sure your batter is smooth, without lumps.
You can adjust the thickness by adding more water if required before cooking each time.
Also, ensure your pan is well-heated, but not too hot, so that dosas don't burn quickly while cooking through evenly from both sides, without sticking onto surfaces unnecessarily.