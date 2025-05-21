Overrated art galleries in Paris you must avoid
What's the story
Paris is famous for its art galleries and millions visit them every year.
But while some of the most iconic ones can be overcrowded, not to mention pricey, others remain lesser-known but equally impressive.
If you want to explore unique collections in a quieter environment without breaking your bank, these hidden gems are just what you need.
Orangerie Insight
Discover Musee de l'Orangerie
Often overshadowed by larger institutions, the Musee de l'Orangerie is all about a serene setting and an impressive collection of impressionist paintings.
Located in the Tuileries Garden, it displays Monet's Water Lilies series in two oval rooms to create the perfect viewing experience.
The museum's collection also includes works by artists like Renoir and Picasso, giving you a comprehensive look at early 20th-century art.
Marmottan Insight
Explore Musee Marmottan Monet
Another hidden treasure for art enthusiasts is Musee Marmottan Monet.
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this museum boasts of the largest collection of Monet's works in the world.
Visitors can enjoy pieces from various stages of his career, as well as the works of other impressionists like Degas and Morisot.
The intimate setting allows for a personal connection with these masterpieces.
Jacquemart Insight
Visit Musee Jacquemart-Andre
Musee Jacquemart-Andre has the best of both worlds—an exquisite collection and a stunning 19th-century mansion.
The museum, which is an absolute delight, features works of Italian Renaissance artists like Botticelli and Bellini, and French masters like Fragonard and Chardin.
The opulent interiors add to the charm, making it an ideal spot for those interested in art and architecture both.
Petit Palais Insight
Check out Petit Palais
Another attraction that offers free access is the Petit Palais. If you're traveling on a budget, this is bound to be an appealing option.
The museum exhibits stunning artworks from antiquity to modernity, including those by Delacroix and Cezanne.
The building itself is an architectural wonder, and its pretty gardens make for a peaceful retreat after you explore its diverse exhibits.