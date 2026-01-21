These botanical gardens in the US are overrated

Botanical gardens are often touted as must-visit spots for nature lovers. However, not all gardens live up to the hype. Some may fall short of expectations due to their limited plant variety, lack of maintenance, or overcrowded tourist attractions. Here are five botanical gardens in the US that some visitors feel are overrated, and why they may not be worth the visit.

#1 Desert Botanical Garden: Too commercialized? Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the Desert Botanical Garden is famous for its collection of desert plants. However, some visitors feel that it has become too commercialized over the years. The entry fee is relatively high, and some feel that the experience doesn't justify the cost. While the garden does offer educational programs and events, some feel that it focuses more on profit than on providing an authentic botanical experience.

#2 Longwood Gardens: Crowded and pricey Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania is one of America's largest and most visited public gardens. While its grandeur is undeniable, many visitors complain about the crowd and high ticket prices. The garden can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, which can take away from the tranquility one expects from a botanical garden. Some also feel that the ticket prices are steep considering what is on offer.

#3 Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Limited variety The Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City is famous for its cherry blossom festival. However, some visitors have said that apart from this, it doesn't offer much in terms of plant diversity or unique features compared to other urban gardens. While it's a nice place to stroll around for a couple of hours, you may find it lacking if you're looking for extensive plant collections or rare species.

#4 Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Maintenance issues Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Florida is famous for its tropical plants and conservation efforts. However, some visitors have noted maintenance issues like overgrown paths or neglected areas within the garden premises. While Fairchild offers educational programs and research opportunities, these concerns about upkeep have left some guests disappointed during their visits.