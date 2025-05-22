Overrated destinations in Vietnam to skip
Vietnam has a rich history, stunning landscapes, and a vibrant culture. However, not every destination lives up to the hype.
While some places are actually worth visiting, others may not offer the unique experiences the travelers are looking for.
In this article, we highlight a few destinations in Vietnam that might be overrated and why you might want to skip them on your travel itinerary.
Crowded waters
Halong Bay's crowded waters
Halong Bay is often touted as a must-see destination for its limestone karsts and emerald waters.
But, it does get overcrowded with tourists and boats, which takes away the natural beauty of the place.
The sheer number of visitors raises environmental concerns and makes it a less serene experience than one would expect from such an iconic place.
Overdeveloped beaches
Nha Trang's overdeveloped beaches
While Nha Trang is widely known for its stunning beaches, the place has also developed rapidly over the past few years.
High-rise hotels dot the coast, causing the local charm and authenticity to fade away.
The beaches are crowded during peak seasons, making it tough for the visitors to enjoy the peace and quiet they may be looking for.
Commercialized trekking
Sapa's commercialized trekking routes
Sapa, famous for its beautiful rice terraces and trekking paths, now faces the flip side of fame.
The arrival of tourists has commercialized many paths, turning the trails into busy ones as opposed to peaceful walks in nature.
This transformation takes away the seclusion once enjoyed in the mountains and curtails chances to truly engage with local communities, changing what made Sapa a dream destination for many adventurers.
Tourist-centric attractions
Hue's tourist-centric attractions
Hue is famous for its history as Vietnam's former imperial capital.
But even with that history, a lot of attractions have turned touristy with entry fees that can quickly add up.
Some travelers feel that these places lack the real engagement with Vietnamese culture since they are all about catering to tourists.