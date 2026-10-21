India's most overrated landmarks that may disappoint you
What's the story
India is home to a number of iconic landmarks, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some places, though popular, may not offer the unique experiences or breathtaking views that travelers expect. Here are five such overrated Indian landmarks that you might want to skip on your next trip and explore lesser-known gems instead.
#1
Taj Mahal: More than just a monument
While the Taj Mahal in Agra is one of the most famous landmarks in the world, it can get extremely crowded and touristy.
The long lines and throngs of people can take away from the experience of visiting this architectural marvel.
Instead of spending all your time here, you can explore other historical sites in Agra, which are less crowded and equally fascinating.
#2
Hawa Mahal: A photo op, nothing more
Hawa Mahal in Jaipur is famous for its unique honeycomb structure and intricate latticework. However, it is mostly a facade with little to see inside.
The entrance fee may not be worth it if you are only looking for an interior tour.
You can spend your time visiting other palaces and forts in Jaipur, which offer more comprehensive experiences.
#3
Gateway of India: A crowded affair
The Gateway of India in Mumbai is an iconic symbol of the city but is often swamped with tourists.
The monument offers limited activities apart from taking pictures against its backdrop.
If you want to explore Mumbai more, head to nearby places like Elephanta Caves or Marine Drive, which offer a more peaceful experience.
#4
Charminar: More than just a structure
While Charminar is an iconic symbol of Hyderabad, it is often overshadowed by the bustling markets around it.
The structure itself may not offer much beyond its historical significance.
Instead, you can explore other parts of Hyderabad, like Golconda Fort or Ramoji Film City, for a more diverse experience of the city.
#5
Mysore Palace: Beyond the crowds
Mysore Palace is famous for its grandeur and history, but it draws huge crowds during peak tourist seasons.
The guided tours can get crowded, limiting your time to explore other attractions in Mysore.
Instead, visit nearby places like Chamundi Hill or Brindavan Gardens for a quieter, yet equally rewarding, experience.