5 offbeat alternatives to India's most overcrowded getaways
What's the story
India is dotted with rustic getaways that promise an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. But some of these places have become too commercialized, losing their charm. Here are some of those overrated destinations, and I suggest alternatives that offer a more authentic experience. These alternatives will take you through serene landscapes and cultural richness without the crowds.
#1
Overrated: Manali's crowded streets
Manali has been a favorite among tourists for its snow-capped mountains and adventure activities.
However, the town's streets are often crowded with tourists, making it hard to enjoy its natural beauty.
Instead of Manali, head to Spiti Valley for a more peaceful experience.
Spiti offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas and a chance to explore ancient monasteries without the throngs of tourists.
#2
Overrated: Goa's party scene
While Goa is famous for its vibrant nightlife and crowded beaches, it can get a bit too much for someone looking for a peaceful retreat.
For those seeking tranquility by the sea, Gokarna makes for a perfect alternative.
This coastal town has pristine beaches and a laid-back vibe, making it an ideal destination for relaxation without the party crowd.
#3
Overrated: Rishikesh's yoga hype
Rishikesh is known as the yoga capital of the world, but its popularity has led to an influx of tourists who are not necessarily there for spiritual growth.
For authentic yoga experiences in a serene setting, consider Dharamkot near McLeod Ganj.
This small village offers yoga retreats amidst lush greenery, with fewer tourists than Rishikesh.
#4
Overrated: Jaipur's tourist traps
Jaipur is famous for its royal palaces and forts, but it can get too crowded with tourists visiting the same sites.
For a taste of Rajasthan's rich culture without the crowd, head to Bundi.
This small town is home to stunning architecture, including Bundi Palace, and offers an authentic glimpse into traditional Rajasthani life.
#5
Overrated: Kerala's backwater rush
While Kerala's backwaters are famous for their beauty, they are often overrun by houseboats full of tourists at all times.
For a quieter experience, head to Vypin Island near Kochi.
This lesser-known destination has beautiful coastal views and a chance to explore local fishing villages, away from the crowded backwater tours.