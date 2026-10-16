Traveling to South Korea? Avoid these overrated attractions
What's the story
South Korea is famous for its rich culture, history, and stunning landscapes. However, not all attractions live up to the hype. Some places, although popular among tourists, may not offer the unique experiences one would expect. Here are five overrated attractions in South Korea that travelers might want to skip or reconsider visiting. These insights can help you plan a more rewarding itinerary.
Tower Insights
N Seoul Tower: A costly view
While N Seoul Tower offers panoramic views of the city, many find its ticket prices steep for what you get.
The observation deck can get crowded, making it hard to enjoy the view peacefully.
Additionally, there are other spots in Seoul that provide great views without an entry fee, like Namsan Park trails.
Consider these alternatives if you are looking for budget-friendly options.
Island beaches
Jeju Island's beaches: Not all are pristine
Jeju Island is famous for its beaches, but not all of them are as pristine as expected.
Some beaches can be crowded and littered, especially during peak tourist seasons.
Further, the weather can affect the beach experience, with strong winds or chilly temperatures at certain times of the year.
Researching specific beaches beforehand can help you find cleaner and less crowded options.
Hanok Village
Bukchon Hanok Village: A tourist trap
Bukchon Hanok Village is famous for its traditional Korean houses, hanoks, and cultural experience.
But the place has become a major tourist trap, with huge crowds and expensive shops taking over the area.
The narrow streets can get congested, making it hard to enjoy the historical ambiance.
If you are looking for a more authentic experience, consider visiting lesser-known hanok villages in other parts of Korea.
Theme park
Everland Theme Park: Long waits and high costs
Everland Theme Park is one of South Korea's largest amusement parks, but it often comes with long wait times for rides and attractions.
Ticket prices are on the higher side compared to smaller parks that offer similar experiences at lower rates.
If you are not keen on spending an entire day waiting in lines or paying premium prices, look at smaller theme parks or local attractions instead.
Palace visit
Gyeongbokgung Palace: Crowded with tourists
Gyeongbokgung Palace is one of Seoul's most famous landmarks, but it can get extremely crowded during peak tourist seasons like summer or holidays.
The crowds can make it difficult to appreciate its architectural beauty or participate in guided tours without interruptions from other visitors.
To avoid the crowds, consider visiting other palaces, like Changdeokgung Palace, which also offers beautiful gardens and fewer tourists.