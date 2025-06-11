Ginger + turmeric: The flavorful duo you need to try
Ginger and turmeric are two powerful spices that not only offer numerous health benefits but also add a vibrant flavor to your dishes.
Together, they can elevate a range of dishes, making them rich and warm.
Here are five dishes where ginger and turmeric shine together, offering a unique taste experience.
From soups to desserts, these recipes bring out the versatility of these spices in everyday cooking.
Soup delight
Golden vegetable soup
Golden vegetable soup is a comforting dish where ginger and turmeric meet seasonal vegetables.
The spices lend the broth a warm color and earthy flavor. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and bell peppers are good options for this soup, making it a hearty meal ideal for chilly days.
A dash of coconut milk can add creaminess without making the spices overpowering.
Hearty stew
Spiced lentil stew
Spiced lentil stew is another dish where ginger and turmeric come together beautifully. The combination enhances the natural flavors of lentils while providing an aromatic base.
Adding cumin seeds or coriander can further enrich the stew's profile.
Serve it with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal that is both nutritious and flavorful.
Flavorful pilaf
Ginger-turmeric rice pilaf
Ginger-turmeric rice pilaf also makes for an aromatic side dish that would match well with a variety of mains.
Cooking rice with sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, and turmeric makes for an aromatic base.
This would perfectly complement grilled veggies or tofu dishes.
Garnishing with fresh herbs like cilantro would add freshness to this colorful pilaf.
Refreshing bowl
Turmeric-ginger smoothie bowl
A turmeric-ginger smoothie bowl ensures a refreshing start to your day or an energizing snack option.
Blend bananas with almond milk before adding ground ginger powder and fresh grated turmeric root into your mixture until smooth.
Top off by sprinkling chia seeds on top along with sliced fruits like berries or kiwi slices for added texture contrast within each spoonful bite taken from the bowl itself!
Sweet treats
Ginger-turmeric cookies
Ginger-turmeric cookies mix these spices into the dough, giving a unique twist to the usual treats.
Adding ground cinnamon adds depth and baking till golden brown melds the flavors.
Once cool, these cookies are a delightful homemade treat, relished by friends and family alike, showing the spices' versatility and elevating the overall baking experience.