Pair your thepla with these flavourful dips
What's the story
Gujarati thepla is a versatile flatbread, famous for its unique taste and aroma. Thepla is usually made with whole wheat flour, spices, and fenugreek leaves. It can be paired with a variety of dips to elevate its taste. Here are five delicious dips that go perfectly with Gujarati thepla, making your meal even more delightful.
Tip 1
Spicy green chutney
Spicy green chutney is a classic accompaniment to Gujarati thepla.
Prepared with fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, this chutney gives a refreshing kick to the flatbread.
The tanginess of lemon and heat from green chilies make it an ideal match for thepla's mild flavor.
Tip 2
Creamy yogurt dip
A creamy yogurt dip also goes well with Gujarati thepla.
Just whisk yogurt with some chopped cucumber, mint leaves, and a pinch of salt, and you have a cooling dip that balances the spices in thepla.
This dip not only adds creaminess but also helps in digesting the meal.
Tip 3
Tangy tamarind chutney
Tamarind chutney adds a sweet and tangy twist to Gujarati thepla.
Prepared by mixing tamarind pulp with jaggery, spices, and water, this chutney goes well with the savory notes of thepla.
Its unique taste makes every bite interesting.
Tip 4
Mint raita delight
Mint raita is another refreshing option to pair with Gujarati thepla.
Mint raita is made by mixing fresh mint leaves into whisked yogurt. Add a pinch of salt and cumin powder for extra flavor.
The yogurt gives the raita a creamy texture, while mint adds a refreshing taste.
This cool and flavorful side dish pairs well with spicy flatbreads and helps balance their rich flavors.
Tip 5
Spiced tomato salsa
Spiced tomato salsa adds a fresh and flavorful twist to Gujarati thepla.
It is made by mixing ripe tomatoes with finely chopped onions and fresh coriander leaves. Add lime juice, cumin powder, or black pepper for extra flavor.
The juicy tomatoes bring a mild tanginess, while the spices add a gentle kick.
This refreshing salsa complements the taste of thepla without overpowering its traditional flavors.