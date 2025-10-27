5 delicious paneer dishes every vegetarian will love

Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is a staple in many vegetarian dishes. Its mild flavor and firm texture make it a favorite among those looking for plant-based protein options. From curries to snacks, paneer can be transformed into a variety of delightful dishes that cater to different palates. Here are five delicious vegetarian dishes featuring paneer, highlighting its adaptability and taste.

Dish 1 Paneer tikka delight Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer that features marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection. The marination usually consists of yogurt and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. This dish is usually served with mint chutney and salad, making it an excellent starter for any occasion. Its smoky flavor from the grilling process makes it even more appealing.

Dish 2 Palak paneer perfection Palak paneer is another classic Indian dish where spinach meets paneer in a creamy curry. The spinach is pureed and cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and mustard seeds to make a rich base for the paneer cubes. This nutritious dish goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti, making it both filling and flavorful.

Dish 3 Shahi paneer royal treat Shahi paneer is a royal treat with its rich gravy made from tomatoes, onions, and cashew nuts. The creamy texture of this dish comes from the cashew paste added to it along with spices like cardamom and cloves. Shahi paneer is usually served during festive occasions due to its luxurious taste that elevates any meal.

Dish 4 Paneer bhurji quick fix Paneer bhurji is an easy-to-make dish that involves crumbling paneer and cooking it with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric powder or red chili powder. This quick fix can be enjoyed as a breakfast option or even as an accompaniment with your main course meal at lunch or dinner time.