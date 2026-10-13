5 African recipes made with paprika
What's the story
Paprika is a staple spice in African cuisine, lending a unique flavor and color to a variety of vegetarian dishes. Its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient for enhancing the taste of plant-based meals. Here are five vegetarian African recipes that highlight the magic of paprika, giving you a delicious culinary experience. Each dish showcases the rich flavors and traditions of African cooking, making them perfect for those looking to explore new vegetarian options.
Dish 1
Spicy vegetable tagine
This Moroccan-inspired dish combines a medley of vegetables with aromatic spices, including paprika. The slow-cooking method allows the flavors to meld together beautifully.
Carrots, potatoes, and chickpeas are commonly used ingredients. The addition of paprika gives the tagine its signature warmth and depth.
Served over couscous or rice, this dish makes for a hearty meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 2
Paprika-infused jollof rice
Jollof rice is a West African classic known for its vibrant color and bold flavors. By adding paprika to the mix, you can take this beloved dish to another level.
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices come together to create a rich base for the rice.
The result is a flavorful one-pot meal that can be enjoyed on its own or with side dishes.
Dish 3
Flavorful Ethiopian lentil stew
Known as misir wot, this Ethiopian lentil stew is famous for its spicy kick and hearty texture. Paprika is one of the key spices that lends it its unique flavor profile.
Red lentils are cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and berbere spice mix—a traditional Ethiopian blend that includes paprika, among other spices.
This stew goes well with injera bread or steamed vegetables.
Dish 4
Savory vegetable couscous
Couscous makes for an amazing base for all kinds of vegetables and spices from across Africa.
In this recipe, roasted vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers are tossed with fluffy couscous grains, seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice, and yes, some sweet-smoky paprika too!
It's light yet filling enough to serve as either a lunch or dinner option without skimping on taste.
Dish 5
Zesty Moroccan chickpea salad
Chickpeas add protein to this refreshing salad, which combines fresh herbs like parsley or mint with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and olives.
Toss everything with a zesty lemon vinaigrette lightly seasoned with smoked paprika for a burst of flavor.
Serve this salad on its own or pair it with grilled flatbreads for a satisfying meal.