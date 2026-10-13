5 African recipes made with paprika

This Moroccan-inspired dish combines a medley of vegetables with aromatic spices, including paprika. The slow-cooking method allows the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Carrots, potatoes, and chickpeas are commonly used ingredients. The addition of paprika gives the tagine its signature warmth and depth.

Served over couscous or rice, this dish makes for a hearty meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.