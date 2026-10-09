Where to go for paragliding in Lesotho
What's the story
Paragliding in Lesotho is an experience like no other. The African nation, known for its breathtaking landscapes, offers some of the best spots for adventure junkies. From soaring over the majestic Drakensberg Mountains to gliding through the lush valleys, paragliding in Lesotho is a thrilling way to witness its beauty. Here is all about the best spots for paragliding in Lesotho.
#1
Soar over the Drakensberg
The Drakensberg Mountains are a popular spot for paragliders in Lesotho.
The mountains provide a perfect combination of thermals and scenic views, making it a favorite among both novice and expert pilots.
The height of the mountains gives you an opportunity to fly high and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
The region's stable weather conditions make it a reliable choice for paragliding all year round.
#2
Explore Maluti Mountains
The Maluti Mountains are another amazing spot for paragliding in Lesotho.
These mountains are famous for their rugged terrain and dramatic vistas. Paragliders can expect to see sweeping views of valleys and plateaus as they soar through the skies.
The Maluti region also offers various launch sites, making it convenient for pilots to pick their preferred takeoff point, depending on wind conditions.
#3
Glide over Sani Pass
Sani Pass is famous for its steep gradients and winding roads, but from above, you can see it from a different perspective.
This region provides some of the most thrilling flights as you glide over one of Africa's most famous passes.
The combination of altitude changes and diverse landscapes makes every flight unique.
#4
Discover Thaba Bosiu Plateau
Thaba Bosiu Plateau is not only a place of historical significance but also an amazing place for paragliding.
The flat-topped plateau provides an ideal launch site, with good thermals rising from its sides.
As you fly above this area, you can see how history meets nature, with ancient rock formations and modern-day settlements coexisting below.