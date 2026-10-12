5 versatile peppers to stock in your kitchen
What's the story
Peppers are an essential part of vegetarian cooking, adding flavor, color, and nutrition to a variety of dishes. From sweet bell peppers to spicy jalapenos, these versatile vegetables can be used in a number of ways to make meals tastier. Here are five peppers every vegetarian should have in their pantry for delicious and nutritious meals. Each pepper brings its own unique taste and texture to the table, making them a must-have for anyone looking to amp up their plant-based cooking.
#1
Sweet bell peppers for versatility
Sweet bell peppers are available in a range of colors, including red, yellow, and green.
They are mild in flavor and can be eaten raw or cooked.
These peppers are perfect for salads, stir-fries, and stuffed dishes.
Their natural sweetness goes well with other vegetables and grains, making them a great addition to any vegetarian meal.
#2
Spicy jalapenos for heat lovers
For those who love a bit of heat in their food, jalapenos are the perfect choice. These small green peppers pack quite a punch with their spicy flavor.
Jalapenos can be used fresh in salsas or pickled as a condiment. They also add depth to soups and stews when cooked.
For a milder taste, remove the seeds before using.
#3
Poblano peppers for rich flavor
Poblano peppers have a rich, earthy flavor that deepens when roasted.
These dark green peppers are usually used in Mexican cuisine but can be used in various vegetarian dishes.
Roasting poblanos brings out their sweetness and makes them perfect for enchiladas or as a filling for tacos.
Their mild heat level makes them suitable for most palates.
#4
Cubanelle peppers for sweetness
Cubanelle peppers are long and slender, with a sweet flavor profile perfect for grilling or sauteing.
These light green peppers add sweetness without overpowering other ingredients in salads or sandwiches.
They also make an excellent base for stuffed pepper recipes when combined with rice or quinoa.
#5
Banana peppers as tangy accents
Banana peppers provide tangy notes that go well with sandwiches and pizzas when used fresh or pickled as toppings.
These yellow-orange beauties come with a mild heat level, making them ideal even for the spice-sensitive ones.
They want to add a little zing without the overwhelming heat of other varieties, like jalapeno or serrano.