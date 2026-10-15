Persimmons and cashews: An irresistible dessert pairing
What's the story
Persimmons and cashews are two ingredients that can elevate the most mundane of autumn desserts. The sweet, honey-like flavor of persimmons, and the creamy, buttery taste of cashews make for a delightful combination. They can be used in a number of ways to add a seasonal twist to your dessert offerings. Here are some creative ways to use persimmons and cashews in your autumn treats.
Tart creation
Persimmon cashew tart
A persimmon cashew tart makes for an elegant dessert option.
The crust can be made with crushed cashews mixed with flour and butter for a nutty base.
Sliced persimmons can be arranged on top for a pop of color and sweetness.
A light glaze of honey or maple syrup can be drizzled over the tart to enhance the flavors without overpowering them.
Creamy delight
Cashew cream with persimmon puree
For a smooth, creamy topping, blend soaked cashews with vanilla extract and a dash of lemon juice. This makes a delicious cashew cream.
Pair this with fresh persimmon puree as a base, and you have a delightful dessert.
The combination not only tastes good but also adds a nutritious element to your meal, making it a perfect choice for a healthy, tasty dessert.
Muffin Magic
Persimmon cashew muffins
Persimmon cashew muffins are the perfect way to start your day with a seasonal touch.
The puree of ripe persimmons can be added to the batter for natural sweetness, while chopped cashews add a crunchy texture.
These muffins are perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, giving you energy and satisfaction.
Brittle twist
Cashew brittle with dried persimmons
For a crunchy treat, try making cashew brittle with dried persimmons.
Cook sugar until it caramelizes, then mix in roasted cashews and pieces of dried persimmon before letting it cool into brittle form.
This snack is perfect for those who love something sweet, yet crunchy.
Helpful hints
Tips for using persimmons and cashews
When using fresh persimmons, make sure they are fully ripe to get the best sweetness.
Store raw cashews in an airtight container to keep them fresh for longer.
Experiment with different varieties of persimmons, such as Fuyu or Hachiya, to see which flavor you like the best in your desserts.