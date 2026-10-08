Bored of regular planks? Try these variations
What's the story
Plank exercises are the best way to improve your core strength. They engage multiple muscle groups, making them a great addition to any fitness routine. By holding your body in a straight line, planks work on your abs, back, shoulders, and legs. This article lists five plank exercises that can help you build a strong core. Each exercise targets different muscles and can be modified for different fitness levels.
Tip 1
Standard plank for beginners
The standard plank is the most basic and effective core-strengthening exercise.
To do this, lie face down on the floor, with your elbows directly under your shoulders and toes tucked in.
Lift your body off the ground, keeping it in a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position for as long as you can while maintaining proper form.
This exercise builds endurance in the core muscles.
Tip 2
Side plank for oblique engagement
The side plank targets the oblique muscles on the sides of your abdomen.
Lie on one side with legs straight and feet stacked.
Prop yourself up on one elbow, keeping it under your shoulder, and lift your hips off the ground so that your body forms a straight line from head to feet.
Hold this position to strengthen your obliques.
Tip 3
Plank jacks for cardio boost
Plank jacks combine cardio with core strengthening by adding movement to the standard plank position.
Start in a standard plank position, and jump both feet out wide like jumping jacks while keeping your upper body stable.
Jump them back together, and repeat this movement rhythmically without losing form or balance.
Tip 4
Forearm plank walkout challenge
The forearm plank walkout adds an extra challenge by incorporating dynamic movement into the static hold of a forearm plank.
Begin in a forearm plank position. Walk your hands forward one step at a time until fully extended.
Then walk them back to the starting position. Repeat several times while maintaining proper form.
Tip 5
Plank shoulder taps for stability training
Plank shoulder taps improve stability by challenging your balance.
Alternate tapping each shoulder with the opposite hand while maintaining a high plank position. Keep your hips steady throughout each tap.
This exercise effectively engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, enhancing overall core strength and coordination.