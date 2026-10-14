Want a stronger core? Try plank-to-push-ups
What's the story
The plank-to-push-up exercise is a dynamic movement that combines core stability with upper body strength. It is a versatile exercise that can be performed anywhere, making it ideal for those looking to enhance their fitness without fancy equipment. By incorporating this movement into your routine, you can improve muscle control, coordination, and strength. Here are some insights into mastering this effective exercise.
#1
Understanding the basic movement
The plank-to-push-up involves transitioning from a plank position to a push-up stance and back.
Start in a forearm plank position with elbows under shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
Engage your core as you push up onto your hands, one arm at a time, maintaining a straight line from head to heels.
Reverse the motion to return to the plank position.
#2
Benefits of core engagement
Core engagement is key to executing the plank-to-push-up correctly.
A strong core helps stabilize your body throughout the movement, reducing the risk of injury and improving overall performance.
Regular practice enhances abdominal strength and endurance, contributing to better posture and balance in daily activities.
#3
Improving upper body strength
This exercise also targets several upper body muscles, including the chest, shoulders, and triceps.
By regularly performing plank-to-push-ups, you can build muscular endurance and strength in these areas.
Start with a few repetitions, and gradually increase as your strength improves to see significant gains over time.
Tip 4
Tips for maintaining form
Proper form is essential to avoid injury and maximize benefits from the plank-to-push-up exercise.
Keep your elbows slightly bent when transitioning between positions to avoid locking joints.
Ensure that your hips do not sag or rise too high; maintaining a neutral spine is crucial for effective muscle engagement.