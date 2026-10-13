5 plank variations to instantly improve your flexibility
What's the story
Planks are an all-time favorite exercise for improving core strength and stability. However, if you add some variations to the traditional plank, you can improve your flexibility too. These variations not only target the core but also stretch and strengthen other muscle groups, making them a complete body workout. Here are five plank variations to improve your flexibility and overall fitness.
Tip 1
Side plank with hip dips
The side plank with hip dips is a great way to work on obliques while improving flexibility in the hips.
Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder.
Lower your hips toward the ground, and lift them back up.
This movement engages your core and improves lateral flexibility.
Tip 2
Plank to downward dog
Transitioning from a plank position to downward dog stretches your shoulders, hamstrings, and calves while working on your core strength.
Start in a high plank position, then push back through your heels into downward dog.
This dynamic movement increases blood flow and helps lengthen tight muscles.
Tip 3
Plank with shoulder taps
Plank with shoulder taps adds an element of instability that challenges both balance and flexibility.
While holding a high plank position, tap each shoulder alternately with the opposite hand, without letting your hips sway too much.
This variation improves coordination while stretching muscles in the arms and back.
Tip 4
Extended arm plank
The extended arm plank increases the intensity of the exercise by stretching your upper body and improving your core strength.
Start in a high plank position, but extend your arms further ahead than usual.
This variation not only challenges your balance but also stretches your shoulders and chest muscles.
Tip 5
Plank jacks
Plank jacks add a cardio element to the traditional plank, while also enhancing flexibility in the lower body.
Begin in a high plank position, then jump both feet out wide, like jumping jacks, before bringing them back together again.
This exercise engages multiple muscle groups while improving agility and coordination.