Want a stronger core? Try plank walks
What's the story
Plank walks are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done by anyone, anywhere. The exercise works on multiple muscle groups and improves core strength, balance, and flexibility. Unlike other exercises, plank walks do not require any special equipment or a lot of space, making them perfect for beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts alike. Here is how you can add plank walks to your routine.
Core focus
Strengthening core muscles
Plank walks are great for strengthening core muscles, as they engage the abs, obliques, and lower back.
By maintaining a plank position while moving, you engage these muscles continuously, which improves stability and posture over time.
A strong core is essential for everyday activities, as well as for preventing injuries during workouts.
Balance boost
Improving balance and coordination
Doing plank walks also improves your balance and coordination.
As you shift your weight from one hand to the other while walking in a plank position, your body learns to stabilize itself better.
This improved balance can translate into better performance in other physical activities, like running or cycling.
Cardio benefits
Enhancing cardiovascular health
Although plank walks are primarily a strength exercise, they also provide cardiovascular benefits when done at a brisk pace.
The continuous movement increases heart rate and blood circulation, which helps improve cardiovascular health over time.
Incorporating plank walks into your routine can contribute to better heart function.
Flexibility gain
Increasing flexibility and mobility
Plank walks also promote flexibility and mobility by stretching various muscle groups as you move.
The dynamic nature of the exercise helps loosen tight muscles and joints, enhancing overall mobility.
This increased flexibility can help prevent injuries during other forms of exercise or daily activities.