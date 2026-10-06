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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Want a stronger core? Try plank walks
Want a stronger core? Try plank walks
Plank walks are great for strengthening core muscles

Want a stronger core? Try plank walks

By Vinita Jain
Oct 06, 2026
12:19 pm
What's the story

Plank walks are a simple yet effective exercise that can be done by anyone, anywhere. The exercise works on multiple muscle groups and improves core strength, balance, and flexibility. Unlike other exercises, plank walks do not require any special equipment or a lot of space, making them perfect for beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts alike. Here is how you can add plank walks to your routine.

Core focus

Strengthening core muscles

Plank walks are great for strengthening core muscles, as they engage the abs, obliques, and lower back.

By maintaining a plank position while moving, you engage these muscles continuously, which improves stability and posture over time.

A strong core is essential for everyday activities, as well as for preventing injuries during workouts.

Balance boost

Improving balance and coordination

Doing plank walks also improves your balance and coordination.

As you shift your weight from one hand to the other while walking in a plank position, your body learns to stabilize itself better.

This improved balance can translate into better performance in other physical activities, like running or cycling.

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Cardio benefits

Enhancing cardiovascular health

Although plank walks are primarily a strength exercise, they also provide cardiovascular benefits when done at a brisk pace.

The continuous movement increases heart rate and blood circulation, which helps improve cardiovascular health over time.

Incorporating plank walks into your routine can contribute to better heart function.

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Flexibility gain

Increasing flexibility and mobility

Plank walks also promote flexibility and mobility by stretching various muscle groups as you move.

The dynamic nature of the exercise helps loosen tight muscles and joints, enhancing overall mobility.

This increased flexibility can help prevent injuries during other forms of exercise or daily activities.

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