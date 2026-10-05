Bored of regular poha? Try these dishes
What's the story
Poha, a staple in many Indian households, is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Made from flattened rice, poha is not only easy to prepare but also packed with nutrients. Its mild flavor makes it an excellent base for creating both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five unique ways to enjoy poha, each offering a distinct taste experience.
Dish 1
Spicy poha delight
Spicy poha is a popular breakfast option across India.
To prepare this dish, start by rinsing the poha until it is soft.
In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chilies.
Add onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add turmeric powder and salt before adding the poha.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an extra kick.
Dish 2
Poha upma twist
Upma is a traditional South Indian dish usually made with semolina, but using poha gives it a unique twist.
Start by lightly roasting the poha until it turns crisp, and keep it aside.
In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, peanuts, chopped vegetables like carrots or peas, and spices like cumin powder or chili powder, if desired.
Mix in the roasted poha before serving hot.
Dish 3
Sweetened poha treat
For those who enjoy sweet treats, sweetened poha is perfect.
Soak some flattened rice in water until soft, then drain well.
In a pan, melt ghee on low heat and add cardamom pods along with jaggery syrup made by dissolving jaggery in warm water beforehand.
Stir continuously until it thickens slightly, before mixing in the soaked flattened rice gently.
Serve warm, topped with grated coconut if desired.
Dish 4
Lemon-flavored poha surprise
Lemon-flavored poha gives a refreshing twist to the regular recipe.
Rinse the flattened rice and keep it aside.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. Add onions and turmeric powder, then the poha.
Mix well, adding lemon juice for flavor. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot, making it a perfect dish for breakfast or lunch.
Dish 5
Vegetable-loaded poha fusion
Vegetable-loaded poha is an excellent way to sneak in some extra nutrition into your meals without compromising on taste.
Just wash the flattened rice and keep it aside.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions. Add diced vegetables like carrots and peas, and spices like turmeric powder, before mixing in the poha.
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.