How walking with poles burns more calories
What's the story
Pole walking is a low-impact exercise that has gained popularity for its ability to improve health without straining the joints. By using poles, this activity engages more muscle groups than regular walking, making it an effective workout. Here are five surprising ways pole walking can boost your health, making it a worthy addition to your fitness routine.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Pole walking is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health.
By engaging more muscles than regular walking, it raises heart rate and improves circulation.
This activity can help reduce the risk of heart disease by improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Regular pole walking sessions can lead to a healthier heart and better overall cardiovascular function.
#2
Strengthens upper body muscles
Unlike regular walking, pole walking engages the upper body, giving you a full-body workout.
The action of pushing and pulling the poles works out muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back.
This added resistance helps build muscle strength and endurance over time.
As a result, you will have better posture and reduced risk of upper body injuries.
#3
Aids in weight management
Pole walking is an effective way to keep your weight in check. By engaging more muscles, it burns more calories than regular walking.
The combination of aerobic exercise and muscle engagement helps boost metabolism, which is key to weight loss or maintenance.
Adding pole walking to your routine can help you achieve your weight management goals more effectively.
#4
Improves balance and coordination
Using poles while walking improves balance and coordination by providing additional support and stability.
This is especially beneficial for older adults or those recovering from injuries.
The rhythmic movement of pole walking helps improve *proprioception*—the body's ability to sense movement and position—leading to better balance over time.
#5
Reduces stress levels
Like any form of physical activity, pole walking helps reduce stress levels by releasing endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers.
The rhythmic nature of this exercise also promotes mindfulness, allowing individuals to focus on their surroundings while enjoying the benefits of movement.
Regular participation in pole walking can lead to lower anxiety levels and improved mental well-being.