Try these stylish ponytails for any occasion
What's the story
Ponytails are the most versatile and elegant hairstyles that can be worn for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, a well-styled ponytail can make you look sophisticated and put together. Here are five ponytail hairstyles that are perfect for any occasion, each adding its own unique touch to your overall look.
#1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is a classic choice for formal events.
This hairstyle involves pulling the hair back tightly at the crown of the head and securing it with an elastic band.
It gives a polished look and works best with straightened hair.
To achieve this style, use a smoothing serum to tame flyaways and add shine.
This ponytail is ideal for showcasing statement earrings or an elegant dress.
#2
Low side ponytail
The low side ponytail is an effortless yet chic option that works well for both casual and semi-formal occasions.
By sweeping the hair to one side and securing it low on the neck or shoulder, you create an asymmetrical look that adds interest without being overly complicated.
This style works particularly well with wavy or textured hair, giving you a relaxed, yet refined appearance.
#3
Braided ponytail
A braided ponytail adds an element of intricacy to the classic ponytail silhouette.
You can either braid all of your hair before tying it into a ponytail, or just braid a section of it as an accent.
This hairstyle is perfect for outdoor events, or when you want something different from traditional styles while still looking elegant.
#4
Messy high ponytail
The messy high ponytail is perfect for those who love a bit of a carefree vibe with their elegance.
This style involves teasing the crown of your head before gathering all of your hair into a high ponytail, leaving some strands intentionally out of place around your face.
It's perfect for casual outings where comfort meets style effortlessly.
#5
Wrapped ponytail
The wrapped ponytail adds a sophisticated touch to your hairstyle.
Wrap a section of hair around the elastic band to hide it. You can wear this style at mid-height or low near the nape of your neck.
It conceals bands while adding texture and depth, with subtle highlights if desired.
This makes it suitable even for the most discerning eyes at formal gatherings alike.