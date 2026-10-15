How to make a voluminous ponytail
What's the story
A classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many, but it can become a little boring after a while. Luckily, there are some easy hacks that can amp up your ponytail game and provide a fresh look without much effort. These tricks are ideal for anyone looking to add some flair to their everyday hairstyle. From volume, elegance, and versatility, these hacks have it all.
Tip 1
Add volume with a sock bun
Using a sock bun is an easy way to add volume to your ponytail.
Just take an old sock, roll it into a donut shape, and place it at the base of your ponytail.
Spread your hair evenly over the sock donut, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This trick gives you extra lift and makes your ponytail look fuller.
Tip 2
Use hair extensions for length
Hair extensions are an easy way to add length and thickness to your ponytail.
Clip-in extensions can be easily attached for added length and volume. Just match the color of the extensions with your natural hair for a seamless blend.
This hack works wonders if you want longer hair without the commitment of permanent extensions.
Tip 3
Create waves with braids overnight
If you want to add texture to your ponytail, try braiding your hair before going to bed.
Simply braid damp hair into several sections, and secure them with elastics.
When you wake up, take out the braids for natural waves that add movement and interest to your ponytail.
Tip 4
Use accessories for flair
Accessories such as ribbons, scrunchies, and decorative pins can add an instant upgrade to any ponytail style.
Pick accessories that complement your outfit or mood for the day.
Not only do they add style, but they also keep stray hairs in place, giving you a polished look effortlessly.
Tip 5
Experiment with height variations
Playing around with the height of your ponytail can make a world of difference in how it looks.
A high ponytail gives you a sleek, sophisticated look, while a low ponytail looks more relaxed and casual.
Try different heights depending on the occasion, outfit you are wearing, and see how it changes the overall appearance of your hairstyle.