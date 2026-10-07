5 easy ponytail styles for short, medium, and long hair
What's the story
The ponytail is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion, be it casual or formal. It is the go-to style for many, owing to its simplicity and elegance. However, depending on the length of your hair, you can try various ponytail styles that are not just practical but also trendy. Here are some chic ponytail styles for short, medium, and long hair.
Short hair
Sleek high ponytail for short hair
A sleek high ponytail is perfect for short hair. It gives a polished look and highlights facial features.
To achieve this style, use a straightener to smooth out your hair, and apply a little gel or mousse to tame flyaways.
Secure your hair at the crown of your head with an elastic band, and wrap a small section of hair around the band to conceal it.
This style is ideal for professional settings or evening events.
Medium hair
Messy low ponytail for medium hair
The messy low ponytail is perfect for medium-length hair, giving an effortless yet chic vibe.
Simply gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.
Tug gently at the crown to add volume and texture. You can also pull out a few strands around your face to soften the look.
This style works well for casual outings or relaxed gatherings.
Long hair
Voluminous high ponytail for long hair
A voluminous high ponytail adds height and drama to long hair.
Start by teasing the crown section of your hair for added volume, then gather all your locks into a high ponytail at the top of your head.
Secure with an elastic band, and use hairspray to keep everything in place throughout the day.
This glamorous style is perfect for parties or special occasions where you want to make a statement.
Braided side
Braided side ponytail for all lengths
The braided side ponytail is a versatile option that works well with all lengths, be it short, medium, or long hair.
Start by parting your hair to one side, then braid it loosely down one side before tying off at the end with an elastic band.
This playful twist adds interest without compromising on simplicity, making it suitable for everyday wear, as well as more formal events when styled appropriately.