Porto, Portugal: 5 must-visit spots
What's the story
Porto, Portugal's coastal gem, has a lot to offer beyond its famous landmarks. While most tourists flock to the well-known sites, there are hidden gems that give you a unique perspective of the city. These lesser-known spots will give you a glimpse of Porto's rich history and culture, without the crowd. From quaint neighborhoods to secret gardens, these places are perfect for those looking for an authentic experience.
#1
Explore the Miragaia district
Miragaia is one of Porto's oldest districts, with narrow cobblestone streets and colorful buildings.
This picturesque neighborhood is located along the Douro River, making it perfect for leisurely walks.
You can find several traditional shops and cafes here, giving you a taste of local life.
The area is less frequented by tourists, so you can enjoy its charm at a relaxed pace.
#2
Visit Jardim do Morro
Jardim do Morro is a peaceful garden located on the other side of the Douro River in Vila Nova de Gaia.
Offering stunning panoramic views of Porto's skyline and the iconic Dom Luis I Bridge, it is an ideal spot for photography lovers or those wanting to relax in nature.
The garden has well-maintained paths and benches where you can sit and soak in the beauty around you.
#3
Discover Rua Miguel Bombarda art scene
Rua Miguel Bombarda is known for its vibrant art scene, with contemporary galleries and studios showcasing local artists' work.
This street comes alive during art walks, when galleries open their doors for exhibitions and events.
It is an excellent opportunity to engage with creators and gain insight into Porto's modern artistic landscape.
#4
Stroll through Crystal Palace Gardens
The Crystal Palace Gardens offer a green escape in the middle of Porto.
The gardens are dotted with exotic plants, fountains, and peacocks roaming freely.
The place offers stunning views over the cityscape and the Douro River below.
It is an ideal place for a quiet stroll or a picnic away from the hustle and bustle of tourist hotspots.
#5
Explore Foz do Douro beaches
Foz do Douro is where the Douro River meets the Atlantic Ocean, and is home to some of Porto's most beautiful beaches.
This area is perfect for a relaxing day by the sea or a refreshing walk along the promenade.
With sandy shores and nearby cafes serving fresh dishes, Foz do Douro is a perfect place to unwind away from the crowded city center.