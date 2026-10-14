Portugal's most stunning beaches: A list
What's the story
Portugal's coastline is dotted with some of the most stunning hidden beaches that promise an unforgettable experience for travelers. These secluded spots are perfect for those looking to escape the crowded tourist areas and enjoy some peace and quiet. From pristine sands to crystal-clear waters, these beaches offer a unique opportunity to explore Portugal's natural beauty. Here are some of these hidden gems that you must visit on your next trip.
#1
Praia da Marinha: A natural wonder
Praia da Marinha is famous for its stunning cliffs and turquoise waters. Located in the Algarve region, this beach is often regarded as one of Europe's most beautiful beaches.
The limestone formations surrounding the beach create a dramatic backdrop, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.
Visitors can also explore nearby caves and grottoes by kayak or boat, adding to the adventurous spirit of this location.
#2
Praia da Ursa: A secluded paradise
Praia da Ursa is tucked away near Cabo da Roca, Europe's westernmost point.
This remote beach is not easily accessible, which keeps it less crowded than other tourist spots.
The rugged cliffs and unique rock formations make it a picturesque setting for those willing to hike down to the shore.
The beach's isolation makes it an ideal spot for sunbathing or enjoying a quiet picnic amid nature.
#3
Praia da Falesia: Red cliffs meet golden sands
Praia da Falesia is famous for its striking red cliffs that meet golden sands along a long stretch of coastline.
Located between Albufeira and Vilamoura in Algarve, this beach offers plenty of space for visitors to relax or take long walks along the shore.
The colorful cliffs provide an amazing contrast against the blue sea, making it a perfect spot for photography lovers.
#4
Praia do Amado: Surfing hotspot
Known as one of Portugal's best surfing destinations, Praia do Amado is located in Costa Vicentina Natural Park.
This beach attracts surfers from all over the world due to its consistent waves throughout the year.
It also offers surf schools for beginners who want to learn how to ride the waves safely under expert guidance.
The surrounding parkland also provides hiking trails with stunning views over the ocean below.