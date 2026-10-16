Portugal's most peaceful coastal towns: A list

Cascais is a beautiful town located close to Lisbon. Famous for its stunning beaches and vibrant marina, it is a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

The town boasts of cobblestone streets, lined with colorful buildings, and quaint cafes.

You can visit the *Boca do Inferno* cliffs or spend a day at one of its many beaches.

Cascais also offers easy access to Lisbon via train, making it an ideal day trip destination.