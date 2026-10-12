These popular Portugal attractions may not be worth it
What's the story
Portugal is famous for its beautiful landscapes, rich culture, and historical sites. But not all attractions are worth the hype. Some places can be overly crowded or not as unique as they are made out to be. Here are some overrated attractions in Portugal that you may want to skip for a more authentic experience. This way, you can explore lesser-known gems and have a more enjoyable trip.
#1
The crowded streets of Alfama
Alfama, Lisbon's oldest district, is famous for its narrow streets and colorful buildings.
However, it can get extremely crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its charm.
The constant flow of visitors can also make it hard to get a feel for the local culture.
If you are looking for a more peaceful experience, you may want to skip Alfama during peak hours or visit other neighborhoods with similar vibes, but fewer crowds.
#2
The hype around Belém Tower
Belém Tower is one of Portugal's most iconic landmarks, but often disappoints with its steep entry fees and long lines.
While it has historical significance, many find the interior less impressive than expected.
Instead of spending hours waiting in line, consider exploring other nearby attractions, like Jeronimos Monastery, or enjoying a leisurely walk along the Tagus River for stunning views without the hassle.
#3
Sintra's Pena Palace crowds
Pena Palace in Sintra is famous for its colorful architecture and breathtaking views.
However, it can get very crowded in peak season, with long queues and limited time to explore other nearby sites.
The palace's opulence may not be worth the wait for some visitors who prefer quieter places with similar beauty, but fewer tourists.
#4
Livraria Lello's long queues
Livraria Lello in Porto is famous for its ornate staircase and beautiful interior. However, its popularity can mean long queues and crowded rooms.
Visitors must pay for an entry ticket, which can be redeemed against a book purchase under the shop's ticket policy.
The crowds may also make it difficult to browse peacefully or take photos.
If you prefer a quieter experience, consider exploring Porto's other historic bookshops and cultural attractions.